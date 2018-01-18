London Zoo honours Meghan Markle by naming new okapi after her.

She may be getting married to the fifth in line to the throne, but could this be the best thing to happen to Meghan Markle so far this year?
A brand new baby okapi has been born at London Zoo - and they've named it after the soon-to-be royal!
Meghan the okapi arrived in December and zookeepers say she's doing well. An okapi is a member of the giraffe family with a shorter neck and zebra-like markings.
The real Meghan, who will marry Prince Harry this spring, is yet to comment, but we think she's going to be thrilled.