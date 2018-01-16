play
'Women racers can be just as good as men'

Jamie Chadwick is not what you'd call your average teenager, she's the youngest female driver to ever to sign for a British F3 team and has just finished her first season.

She first got into racing at the age of eleven when she followed her brother into carting, and hasn't looked back.

In 2015 at the age of 17 she became the first woman and the youngest driver to win the British GT championship.

Newsround travelled down to Silverstone to meet up with her to find out all about her goal of making it into Formula 1.

