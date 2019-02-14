James Harden: The NBA Houston Rockets basketball star and seven other sporting streaks
US NBA basketball star James Harden is on an amazing point-scoring run, so let's have a look at some other sporting streaks...
James Harden: This is one of the NBA's hottest stars right now. The Houston Rockets' guard is on an incredible run and is close to making history. He's scored at least 30 points in his last 31 matches. He is now tied for the second-longest such streak in NBA history. He still has a long way to go though - the record is a run of 65 matches straight! Wow.
Real Madrid: The Spanish football team have a very special relationship with the Champions League. In 2018 they beat Liverpool to win their third Champions League trophy on the trot! Before the Champions League started in 1992-93, the competition was called the European Cup and Real Madrid won the first five competitions of that too 1956-1960!
Ed Moses: Let's meet a real legend of athletics next. This US runner (far left) was the main man when it came to the 400 hurdles. At Olympic Games and World Championships no-one could touch him for years. He won 122 races in a row over nearly 10 years, between 1977 and 1987. His winning streak included Olympic gold medals and setting the world record in the event four times!
Arsenal: The Gunners hold one of the most sought after accomplishments in English football: not being beaten all season. The team that became known as "The Invincibles" won or drew all 38 league games in the 2003/2004 season. In fact the only other English football team to end a top flight season without a loss was Preston North End...way back in 1888...
Michael Phelps: Onto a very different sport, swimming. And a name that has dominated the pool: the 'Baltimore Bullet', Michael Phelps. Phelps is the most decorated Olympian of all time with a whopping 23 gold medals, three silver and two bronze. He was also the most decorated athlete at the Rio 2016 Olympic games, bringing home five golds and a silver in the competition. But did you know he went undefeated in his favourite race - the 200m Butterfly - for 10 YEARS! At the 2012 Olympics in London he was finally beaten by South African, Chad Le Clos (and he wasn't very happy about it).
Celtic: This one might surprise you, or it might not, depending on if you are a Hoops fan! The Scottish side holds the British record for the longest run in professional football without losing. For 69 games between 16 May 2016 and 17 December 2017 they were unstoppable. They broke their own club's record of 62 matches unbeaten which had stood for 100 years. So if anyone ever talks down Scottish football, you can tell them all about Celtic's amazing record.
Sébastien Loeb: Sébastien is the most successful rally driver in the history of the World Rally Championship. His winning streak meant he won the World Championship nine times in a row! Amazing! He also has a number of other titles under his belt - including most wins, most podium finishes and most points in the competition. Loeb's record run came to an end in 2013... when Sébastien just decided to not enter into most of the World Rally Championships. So basically he put a stop to his own record run!
Next to a pretty unusual "sport". Marbles! This picture is from the World and British Marbles Championships in 2017. But back in the 1960s, there was always a sure-fire favourite to win. Marble team the Toucan Terribles won 12 championships on the trot - starting in 1964, they won every year until 1976!