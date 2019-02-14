James Harden: The NBA Houston Rockets basketball star and seven other sporting streaks

Michael Phelps: Onto a very different sport, swimming. And a name that has dominated the pool: the 'Baltimore Bullet', Michael Phelps. Phelps is the most decorated Olympian of all time with a whopping 23 gold medals, three silver and two bronze. He was also the most decorated athlete at the Rio 2016 Olympic games, bringing home five golds and a silver in the competition. But did you know he went undefeated in his favourite race - the 200m Butterfly - for 10 YEARS! At the 2012 Olympics in London he was finally beaten by South African, Chad Le Clos (and he wasn't very happy about it).