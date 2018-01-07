Here are the five biggest Premier League transfer sales ever
Liverpool are set to sell Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona, which will make it one of the biggest Premier League sales ever. We take a look at some of the others.
1. Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho is set to be sold to Barcelona in the January transfer window for a rumoured £142 million. This would make him the second most expensive player in the world and would be the biggest transfer sale in the history of the Premier League.
2. In 2013, Gareth Bale became the most expensive player in the world when Spanish giants Real Madrid signed him from Tottenham Hotspur for around £85 million. This also made him the most expensive player ever sold by a Premier League team. Well, until Barcelona decided to sign Coutinho that is!
3. Five time Ballon d'Or winner and all-round legend Cristiano Ronaldo was also a record breaker when he left Manchester United for Real Madrid. He became the most expensive player in the world in 2009 when United received £80 million for him.
4. The only player on the list that's not been signed by a Spanish team is Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku. He moved to Manchester United from Everton in 2017 summer transfer window for a reported fee of £75 million.
5. Philippe Coutinho isn't the only player Liverpool have sold to Barcelona for a big fee in recent years. In 2013, Barcelona paid £75 million to sign Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez. Barcelona will be hoping Coutinho does as well.