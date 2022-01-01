play
New Year's resolutions: What have you got planned?

It's 2022! And some of you might have some New Year's resolutions.

A New Year's resolution is a promise to do something differently in the new year.

Some of you might be giving something up or maybe you're taking up a new hobby?

Maybe you want to eat healthier or do more to help the environment?

Let us know in the comments section below what you've got planned. If you're struggling, keep reading to get some ideas.

1. Get active - Keeping active is a really good way to keeping healthy. You might try a new sport or start learning that dance you've wanted to try. Or it could just be going for more walks or runs in the park.

There may even be a sport or activity club at school or in your local area that you could join which would help you to make this resolution.

2. Take up a new hobby - Taking up a new hobby can be a great thing to do in the new year.

If you're arty, why not try to do one sketch every week of something that's inspired you, to help your creative thinking?

Or if you like cooking, you could help out an adult in the kitchen with one meal a week to get your cooking skills up?

Or maybe you'd like to learn a musical instrument? You may even decide you want to take up something completely new. What have you always wanted to try?

3. Eat well - Lots of us love chocolate, sweets and foods that maybe aren't the most healthy for us! So you could make a resolution to eat some more healthy foods in 2022 and cut down on the sugar!

Would you like to eat more fruit and vegetables in 2022?

4. Go green - There are loads of things you can do to be eco-friendly. Perhaps you could do more recycling at home or try to cut back on the amount of single-use plastics that you use?

You could promise to eat less meat, or make sure you turn the tap off more while you're brushing your teeth.

6. Go tech-free - Whether its gaming or chatting to friends online, a lot of your time might be on your phone or computer. So, you might decide that, this year, you will take more screen breaks. Maybe you'll decide to spend more time playing with friends outside than online!

7. Spread kindness - It's nice to be nice! Being kind to others can often make us feel happier. So why not make a pledge to do one act of kindness every single day and spread more smiles?

Or maybe it's as simple as being a bit nicer to your brother, sister or parents. Let us know in the comments below of any good ways that you can think of to spread kindness this year.

8. Enjoy 2022 - Maybe you just don't feel like making a resolution and if you don't that's ok too. Instead you could just make a list of everything you are looking forward to this year.

Whatever your new year's resolutions might be, we want to hear from you. Head to the comments below and let us know what you're planning on doing!

Your Comments

Join the conversation

  • My new year Resolutions:

    1:Be more eco-friendly..

    2:Cut down chocolate

    3:Be more sportive

    4:Be more Healthy!

  • @U17266406

    We all need to stop comparing ourselves to other people who have filters on themselves and just focus on ourselves as who we are we all need to just accept ourselves as who we are and know that we are all beautiful! ❤️❤️

    BE99
    🌀

  • My New Years resolutions is to be more confident in making friends.

  • I like that idea U17133673 I’m going to cook/bake more 👩‍🍳 🍪

  • I am going to try and enjoy and improve in all sports as I don’t really like doing sports but my school does lots. I am also going to practice for the 11 plus each day as my local grammar school that I really like has 2 ,000 people applying for 200 spaces.

  • My resolutions are:

    1. To grow self esteem this year
    2. To get outside and enjoy myself
    3. To be active and make good choices

  • @BlueElite99 and @TheFandomGirl

    Yes I really think we should accept ourselves more, because now, children are seeing perfect models and airbrushed faces everywhere and that's not right. You are who you are! Xxx

  • I'm going to do as much dance, trampolining and sport as I can.

  • @TheFandomGirl & @U17266406

    I need to do that too

    BE99
    🌀

  • My New Years resolution is to start liking what I see in the mirror and realise that I'm okay the way I am. In the words of Alessia Cara - 'And you don't have to change a thing the world could change its heart'. I want to stop trying to be who other people want me to be and start being myself.

  • My new years' resolution is to try not to eat too much choccy!
    It's my birthday on new years' day, too, so that is really cool!
    Cutie xx

  • Happy new year everyone!

    BE99
    🌀

  • my new years resolution is try and not eat too many treats and be good

  • My new year's resolution is to be well behaved more often!


  • I think mine will probably be not to compare myself to other people and accept myself for who I am.

  • Mine will be Beto write more stories and raise over £15 for charity! 🤑📚

  • I am going to be more active and read as many books as possible!

