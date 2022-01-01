New Year's resolutions: What have you got planned?

Getty Images

It's 2022! And some of you might have some New Year's resolutions.

A New Year's resolution is a promise to do something differently in the new year.

Some of you might be giving something up or maybe you're taking up a new hobby?

Maybe you want to eat healthier or do more to help the environment?

Let us know in the comments section below what you've got planned. If you're struggling, keep reading to get some ideas.

Don't want to decide yourself? Take this test instead! Quiz: Which New Year resolution should you pick for 2022?

1. Get active - Keeping active is a really good way to keeping healthy. You might try a new sport or start learning that dance you've wanted to try. Or it could just be going for more walks or runs in the park.

There may even be a sport or activity club at school or in your local area that you could join which would help you to make this resolution.

2. Take up a new hobby - Taking up a new hobby can be a great thing to do in the new year.

If you're arty, why not try to do one sketch every week of something that's inspired you, to help your creative thinking?

Or if you like cooking, you could help out an adult in the kitchen with one meal a week to get your cooking skills up?

Or maybe you'd like to learn a musical instrument? You may even decide you want to take up something completely new. What have you always wanted to try?

3. Eat well - Lots of us love chocolate, sweets and foods that maybe aren't the most healthy for us! So you could make a resolution to eat some more healthy foods in 2022 and cut down on the sugar!

Would you like to eat more fruit and vegetables in 2022?

4. Go green - There are loads of things you can do to be eco-friendly. Perhaps you could do more recycling at home or try to cut back on the amount of single-use plastics that you use?

You could promise to eat less meat, or make sure you turn the tap off more while you're brushing your teeth.

6. Go tech-free - Whether its gaming or chatting to friends online, a lot of your time might be on your phone or computer. So, you might decide that, this year, you will take more screen breaks. Maybe you'll decide to spend more time playing with friends outside than online!

7. Spread kindness - It's nice to be nice! Being kind to others can often make us feel happier. So why not make a pledge to do one act of kindness every single day and spread more smiles?

Or maybe it's as simple as being a bit nicer to your brother, sister or parents. Let us know in the comments below of any good ways that you can think of to spread kindness this year.

8. Enjoy 2022 - Maybe you just don't feel like making a resolution and if you don't that's ok too. Instead you could just make a list of everything you are looking forward to this year.

Whatever your new year's resolutions might be, we want to hear from you. Head to the comments below and let us know what you're planning on doing!