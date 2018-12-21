play
Watch Newsround

Top tips for getting to sleep on Christmas Eve

Last updated at 13:24
Sleep graphic

Here at Newsround HQ, we have been counting down how many sleeps it is until Christmas Day - and it is almost here!

Christmas Eve night especially is incredibly exciting, but that can make it a bit more difficult to get to sleep, when you're thinking about how much fun you will have the next day.

So we spoke to sleep expert Dr Claire Halsey to find out some top tips for getting a good night's sleep, so you're all refreshed and well rested for 25 December.

Here's what she had to say!

Things that you can do during the day
To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Things to do during the day
What to do right before bed
To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Things to do right before bed
Advice if you wake up in the middle of the night
To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Sleep tips if you wake in the night

Top Stories

Mountain sunshine

It's the shortest day of the year! But why?

comments
Gemma Collins

Gemma Collins blocked from Dancing on Ice group chat

comments
Polaroids of 2018 moments.

What's your Newsround 2018 highlight?

comments
2
Newsround Home