play
Watch Newsround

Sleep tips if you wake up in the night

Christmas Eve can be really exciting - so sometimes the last thing you feel like you want to do is sleep!

If you wake up in the middle of the night before Christmas Day, you might find it difficult to get back to sleep when you think about the fun things that are happening the next day.

So we spoke to sleep expert Dr Claire Halsey to find out some tips for what you can do to help you to get back to sleep if you wake up in the middle of the night.

Watch the video above or for more tips, head to our handy guide for getting to sleep.

Watch more videos

Video

Sleep tips if you wake up in the night

Video

Meet the new Spider-Man from Into the Spider-Verse

Video

Meet the real life Alex Hunter from Fifa 19

Video

What to see at the cinema this Christmas!

Video

Strange, Stranger, Strangest

Video

The view from the edge of space

Video

Where can you bin it? Christmas edition

Video

Why can't dogs chew with their mouths closed?

Video

Jack: 'I felt alone and out of control'

Video

'Social media can make people insecure about themselves'

Video

David Harbour keeps 'penguin dance' promise

Video

Why do kangaroos only live Australia?

Top Stories

Mountain sunshine

It's the shortest day of the year! But why?

comments
Gemma Collins

Gemma Collins blocked from Dancing on Ice group chat

comments
Polaroids of 2018 moments.

What's your Newsround 2018 highlight?

comments
Newsround Home