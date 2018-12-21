Christmas Eve can be really exciting - so sometimes the last thing you feel like you want to do is sleep!

If you wake up in the middle of the night before Christmas Day, you might find it difficult to get back to sleep when you think about the fun things that are happening the next day.

So we spoke to sleep expert Dr Claire Halsey to find out some tips for what you can do to help you to get back to sleep if you wake up in the middle of the night.

Watch the video above or for more tips, head to our handy guide for getting to sleep.