What do the Victorians have to do with Christmas?

With the shops full of Christmas presents, decorations hanging everywhere and Christmas music playing all around, it is hard to imagine a time when Christmas was hardly celebrated.

But that is exactly what it used to be like in the UK before the Victorians came along.

At the beginning of the 19th century - which is only about 200 years ago - you wouldn't get to enjoy the Christmas traditions that we know and love today.

That's because the Victorians were responsible for a lot of them.

Martin has been to a special town in Telford to find out more about it.