You need some pretty neat skills to net a basketball on the court, let alone from the top of a building!

The Harlem Globetrotters are an American basketball team and they're known for their impressive tricks and moves.

To celebrate World Trickshot Day one player, Zeus, landed a shot from almost 50 metres high!

He leaned out of the window of a bus parked on the roof of an art museum in St Louis and aimed at a hoop on the street below.

While it looks pretty cool, of course don't try this at home. Let's leave it to the professionals!