Champions League: Liverpool in knock-out stages after 7 goal win!
Liverpool's 7-0 win over Spartak Moscow means England are now the first country to have five teams in the Champions League knock-out stage in the same season, with Liverpool joining Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Tottenham in the last 16!
Liverpool went into last night's game against Spartak Moscow knowing they couldn't lose if they wanted to be sure of reaching the knockout stage for the first time in 9 years.
Getty Images
So they pulled out all the stops for a brilliant 7-0 win at Anfield!
Getty Images
Philippe Coutinho scored a hat-trick!
Getty Images
What a great start for Coutinho in his first game as captain! He was named 'Man of the Match'.
Getty Images
Sadio Mane scored twice, with one shot labelled the goal of the match - a superb volley right into the back of the net!
Getty Images
Roberto Firmino scored goal number 4!
Getty Images
Mohamed Salah got goal number 7, making the Reds the first English team to score 23 goals in a single Champions League group!
Getty Images
Even Manager Jurgen Klopp was surprised by the score.
Getty Images
Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham will join the Reds in Monday's draw at Uefa headquarters in Switzerland.
Getty Images
Liverpool could now face current champions Real Madrid, five-time winners Bayern Munich and Italian champions Juventus.