Last updated at 08:35
image

Champions League: Liverpool in knock-out stages after 7 goal win!

Liverpool's 7-0 win over Spartak Moscow means England are now the first country to have five teams in the Champions League knock-out stage in the same season, with Liverpool joining Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Tottenham in the last 16!
Liverpool went into last night's game against Spartak Moscow knowing they couldn't lose if they wanted to be sure of reaching the knockout stage for the first time in 9 years.
The Liverpool team line up prior to the UEFA Champions League group E match between Liverpool FC and Spartak Moscow at Anfield on December 6, 2017 in Liverpool, United KingdomGetty Images
So they pulled out all the stops for a brilliant 7-0 win at Anfield!
The scoreboard shows the final score 7-0 at the end of the UEFA Champions League Group E football match between Liverpool and Spartak Moscow at Anfield in Liverpool, north-west England on December 6, 2017Getty Images
Philippe Coutinho scored a hat-trick!
Philippe Coutinho of Liverpool scores his side's first goal during the UEFA Champions League group E match between Liverpool FC and Spartak Moscow at Anfield on December 6, 2017 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.Getty Images
What a great start for Coutinho in his first game as captain! He was named 'Man of the Match'.
Philippe Coutinho of Liverpool celebrates after scoring his sides fifth goal with Mohamed Salah of Liverpool and Roberto Firmino of Liverpool during the UEFA Champions League group E match between Liverpool FC and Spartak Moscow at Anfield on December 6, 2017 in LiverpoolGetty Images
Sadio Mane scored twice, with one shot labelled the goal of the match - a superb volley right into the back of the net!
Sadio Mane of Liverpool celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal with Roberto Firmino of Liverpool during the UEFA Champions League group E match between Liverpool FC and Spartak Moscow at Anfield on December 6, 2017 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.Getty Images
Roberto Firmino scored goal number 4!
Roberto Firmino of Liverpool runs with the ball during the UEFA Champions League group E match between Liverpool FC and Spartak Moscow at Anfield on December 6, 2017 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.Getty Images
Mohamed Salah got goal number 7, making the Reds the first English team to score 23 goals in a single Champions League group!
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates after scoring his side's seventh goal with Trent Alex Arnold of Liverpool during the UEFA Champions League group E match between Liverpool FC and Spartak Moscow at Anfield on December 6, 2017 in Liverpool, United KingdomGetty Images
Even Manager Jurgen Klopp was surprised by the score.
Dejan Lovren of Liverpool shakes hands with Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool as he is subbed during the UEFA Champions League group E match between Liverpool FC and Spartak Moskva at Anfield on December 6, 2017 in Liverpool, United KingdomGetty Images
Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham will join the Reds in Monday's draw at Uefa headquarters in Switzerland.
A photo taken on April 6, 2016 shows the logo of European football body UEFA at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon. Swiss police raided the headquarters of European football body UEFA on April 6 following the latest revelations of a web of Panama-based offshore financial dealings by the rich and famous.Getty Images
Liverpool could now face current champions Real Madrid, five-time winners Bayern Munich and Italian champions Juventus.
Logos of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Juventus.Getty Images

