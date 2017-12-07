play
Why people are travelling across the country to buy mistletoe

Last updated at 07:58
Part of the tradition at Tenbury Wells is Green Santa wearing a crown of mistletoe and holly, and walking among the plants.

Every year there is a huge auction of mistletoe in Tenbury Wells, in Worcestershire.

Mistletoe is a plant that people often buy and bring into their homes at Christmas.

That's because of a tradition where couples kiss under the mistletoe during the festive period. You can read all about it here!

Because people think the mistletoe at this auction is special, they travel from all across the country to buy some.

Tenbury Wells has been the traditional mistletoe capital for more than 150 years, and there are a lot of traditions around it.

Druids (members of a Celtic religious group) bless this year's crop, before buyers put their bids in for the festive plant.

People say the mistletoe is better quality than mistletoe you get anywhere else

It's been a particularly good year for mistletoe, which the man in charge of selling it - auctioneer Nick Champion - says may be down to the weather.

He's sold a thousand portions of the plant in just one auction! Busy man!

