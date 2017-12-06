Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Newsround

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Josh wanted to speak out about his mental health issues to help other people going through a similar experience.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made a special visit to Newsround HQ today.

They met Josh, who appeared in a Newsround Special: Inside My Head, talking about how he's dealt with his mental health issues.

Josh is now is making it his mission to talk about mental health, so that kids with similar problems are able to get help more easily.

Mental health is something William and Kate have been campaigning about.

They want to try and get more young people talking about mental health, and think that speaking out about the problem can really help.

The Royal couple have both watched the Newsround special.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. "You're a shining example to everyone"

The Duke praised Josh calling him a "shining example to everyone".

He told Josh he had "shown bravery and courage" to speak out about how he felt, and said that "talking about mental health might be scary but it is the right thing to do".

Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stayed to chat with children from a local school after they'd watched the Newsround Special