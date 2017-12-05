Five years ago eleven-year-old Raghda and her family escaped war-torn Syria to start a new life in Jordan. Since then she's discovered a new passion in life - squash.

It's all thanks to a US charity who have provided the lessons and equipment for Raghda and other young refugees. They believe sport can help them deal with the things they've had to face.

They train five times a week and this also includes English lessons.

Raghda has been playing the sport for almost a year now and dreams of one day representing Syria in the sport.