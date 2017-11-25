What's happening in Egypt?

EPA

Three days of mourning have been declared in the North African country of Egypt after an attack at a Muslim holy building called a mosque.

It happened at the al-Rawda mosque in the town of Bir al-Abedon on 24 November.

People had gathered for Friday prayers when a bomb went off and gunmen shot at worshippers.

At least 300 people have been killed and around 100 more injured.

Egyptian officials investigating say the attackers were carrying the flag of the Islamic State group.

Lot of the people at the mosque were Sufi Muslims.

Islamic State have threatened Sufi Muslims in the past, because they say that they hate the way Sufis worship.

The Egyptian military has said it has carried out air strikes on "terrorist" targets in response.