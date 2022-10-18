The Big Question: Send us your questions

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. The Big Question

Have you got a question you've always wanted answered? Is there something constantly puzzling your brain box? A subject that's always had you scratching your head?

Well, we might be able to help!

Here at Newsround, we're trying to answer some of the big questions that pop into your noggin.

It might be about space, like, how deep is the lava on the volcanic planet Venus? Or, do aliens really exist?

Or it might be about our bodies; for example, why do we get dizzy when we spin around?

Your questions can be as fun or as complicated as you like - no topic too big, no dilemma too small!

Let us know what YOU'D like answered in the comments below or you or your class can email newsround.bigquestion@bbc.co.uk

Whatever the question, we might be able to get you an answer like this one:

The Big Question: Why are tears salty?

So, what is it you'd like to ask? We will try to answer as many as we can, so go on let us know what your Big Question is.