Big players to watch out for in the Ashes

The Ashes began in Australia on Thursday, with England looking to defend their win in 2015.

It's a very famous competition played every two years between England and Australia, with the winning team that wins holding 'The Ashes' - which are held in a tiny urn.

Former England cricketer Matt Prior says beating Australia "is probably the best thing you can do as an England cricketer".

Watch to find out more about this huge sporting clash, including the big players to watch out for.

