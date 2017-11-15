Gabon: What is a coup?
The army has taken control in the African country of Gabon.
It follows a series of similar events in Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger and Chad in recent years.
Many people are calling this takeover a coup - but what exactly is a coup?
What is a coup?
A 'coup' is a French word that literally means a blow or strike.
People often just say 'coup' when they're talking about a coup d'état which, in French, literally means a strike against the state.
This is when people illegally take action to overthrow the government - and often use violence or threats to make it happen.
They normally do this because they are not happy with how the government is run and want to take power themselves.
What kind of action do they take?
People taking part in coups use different tactics to gain control.
They might take over governmental buildings and imprison the people in power.
They might also take control of the state TV and media, in order to get their message out to the country.
What is a military coup?
Often, the people doing this are the armed forces - which is why it is also called a military coup.
The army has access to weapons so can more easily threaten force to get what it wants.
In many countries, the army has a lot of power and influence.
Recent coups in West and Central Africa
There are usually many different reasons that the military take over in countries.
In Gabon the armed forces who have taken over the country deny this is coup, but they have cancelled the results of recent elections, in which President Ali Bongo was declared the winner and closed the borders.
Mr Bongo's family has been in power for more than 50 years and opposition groups argued the election was fraudulent.
In July 2023, members of Niger's presidential guard detained former-President Bazoum saying they were seizing power to end the "deteriorating security situation and bad governance".
In January 2022 Burkina Faso's army pushed out then-President Kabore saying he wasn't doing enough to stop terrorism, however a second coup in September that year put a different armed leader in charge.
In September 2021, Guinea's President Conde was removed from power following riots after he changed the country's rules which prevented him from serving for a third term.
In April 2021 Chad's army took power after President Déby was killed. Déby's son was appointed as interim president, promising elections.
In August 2020, there was a coup in Mali when a group of colonels removed then-president Keita and replaced him with an interim president. However, the groups fell out, and a second coup took place in May 2021 putting the leader of the first coup in charge.
Are coups a good idea?
Coups usually happen when an unpopular government has been in power - so there is often a lot of support for the coup among people living there.
However, coups do not always lead to positive change and instead can bring instability to a country.
This is because people start to lose respect for the idea of government and authority, because the power has so quickly been transferred from one group to another.
Coups are also undemocratic. In democracies, people get to vote on who is in power, but during a coup, one group takes power by force - even if they say they are only doing it for a short time.
How do I pronounce coup?
This is an easy one to get wrong! Coup is a French word so drop the 'p' and pronounce it 'coo'.