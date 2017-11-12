play
New York's famous Christmas tree arrives

New York's famous Christmas tree has arrived and been put in place at the Rockefeller Center.

The huge tree is 75 feet tall and around 50 feet wide. It will be decorated with more than 50,000 lights and will have a crystal star on top.

It took an extra long truck, a huge team and a crane to move the almighty Christmas tree into place.

The gardener at Rockefeller Center spotted the Norway Spruce tree seven years ago... talk about early Christmas shopping.

The tree will be officially lit on 29 November.

