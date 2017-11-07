play
Watch Newsround

Who decides what can be an emoji?

Cat face, winking smiley, avocado, lady doing the fandango - we all have a favourite emoji! But who actually decides what emojis we get to use?

Jennifer 8. Lee is a member of the Unicode Consortium.

The Unicode Consortium is a group of people who decide on which new emoji characters should be introduced.

Jennifer thinks that emojis are great because they are "a really fast, simple way of communicating ideas".

Watch our interview with Jennifer to find out more about how they are chosen.

Watch more videos

Video

Who decides what can be an emoji?

Video

Comic book tackles knife crime

Video

'My youth centre changed my life'

Video

Watch: The strangest news of the week

Video

Angelina Jolie: My kids think I'm funny as Maleficent

Video

What do the Strictly stars think of fake tan, costumes and the dance-off?

Video

The cows eating charcoal to save the planet!

Video

Banning cars to make playing out safer

Video

Why microplastics are a threat to worms

Video

Will Greta Thunberg win the Nobel Peace Prize?

Video

Dina Asher-Smith's top tips

Video

The Big Question: Do sharks have tongues?

Video

Black History Month: Black Britons who paved the way

Video

Mind-reading suit helps paralysed man walk again

Video

Strictly Come Dancing: What did you think of week three?

Video

Slugs: The rebels lurking in your garden

Video

Karim: 'I'm missing ballroom!'

Video

Why is Black History Month important?

Video

'Teachers don't notice you have it... they think you're naughty'

Video

The nine-year-old who took Paris Fashion Week by storm

Top Stories

boris-johnson.

Brexit: A dramatic day in the House of Commons

comments
x factor judges

Celebrity X Factor: Who's through to the live shows?

Sir-David-Attenborough
image

Stunning images from David Attenborough's new series released

Newsround Home