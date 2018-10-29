Pictures: Lewis Hamilton's amazing career so far

After winning his fifth Formula 1 world title, we take a look back on Lewis Hamilton's incredible career so far.
Lewis Hamilton has won his fifth Formula 1 World Championship, making him the joint second most successful driver of all time!
Following the Mexican Grand Prix, the Brit has become only the third man in history to win five world titles. He matches the haul of the Argentine Juan Manuel Fangio and is just two behind all-time record holder Michael Schumacher.
But the Lewis Hamilton story goes way back. He started out racing go-karts as a child, and moved onto Formula 3 and GP2. He was supported by his dad who went to nearly all his races.
Lewis took his first ever world title at the Brazilian Grand Prix in 2008, at the age of 23. He became the youngest ever holder of the title at the time - an achievement later beaten by his rival Sebastian Vettel.
He had to wait a few years before his next taste of success - which came when he won the World Championship after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2014.
He took a third world title the following year, when he swept to victory in the United States Grand Prix in 2015.
Lewis won his fourth World Championship around this time last year after the Mexico Grand Prix - that win made him the most successful British F1 ever. How many more world titles will Lewis win?