play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 09:18
image

Pictures: Lewis Hamilton's amazing career so far

After winning his fifth Formula 1 world title, we take a look back on Lewis Hamilton's incredible career so far.
Lewis Hamilton has won his fifth Formula 1 World Championship, making him the joint second most successful driver of all time!
Lewis Hamilton celebrating his win with the Union JackGetty Images
Following the Mexican Grand Prix, the Brit has become only the third man in history to win five world titles. He matches the haul of the Argentine Juan Manuel Fangio and is just two behind all-time record holder Michael Schumacher.
Lewis Hamilton in MexicoReuters
But the Lewis Hamilton story goes way back. He started out racing go-karts as a child, and moved onto Formula 3 and GP2. He was supported by his dad who went to nearly all his races.
Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain celebrates winning with his father after round six of the GP2 series on June 11, 2006 at Silverstone, England.Getty Images
Lewis took his first ever world title at the Brazilian Grand Prix in 2008, at the age of 23. He became the youngest ever holder of the title at the time - an achievement later beaten by his rival Sebastian Vettel.
Lewis took his first ever world title at the Brazilian Grand Prix in 2008, at the age of 23. This made him the youngest ever holder of the title at the time - but was later beaten by Sebastian Vettel.Getty Images
He had to wait a few years before his next taste of success - which came when he won the World Championship after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2014.
He had to wait a few years before his next taste of success - which came when he won the World Championship after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2014.Clive Mason
He took a third world title the following year, when he swept to victory in the United States Grand Prix in 2015.
Lewis HamiltonGetty Images
Lewis won his fourth World Championship around this time last year after the Mexico Grand Prix - that win made him the most successful British F1 ever. How many more world titles will Lewis win?
Lewis Hamilton in MexicoGetty Images

More like this

Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton wins the Chinese Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton
image

Lewis Hamilton wins the British Grand Prix again

Top Stories

The EU and Union Jack flags

Brexit: Your questions answered

comments
1
King Power Stadium Leicester

Tributes paid after Leicester helicopter crash

The current Chancellor of the Exchequer, Philip Hammond

What is the Budget?

Newsround Home