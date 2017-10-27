play
Black History Month: 'My ancestor was a slave'

Many people are celebrating the contribution black people have made to the UK as part of Black History Month this October.

Hundreds of years ago, black people were treated very badly because of the colour of their skin, and millions were bought and sold as slaves - and this was legal.

This meant they were owned by someone else and didn't have any human rights.

Ten-year-old Iggy looked back through his family history and learnt that his relative from Barbados was sold as a slave to a man in Jamaica.

See what he found out.

