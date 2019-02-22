Fortnite, the wrong ball and Michael Jackson statues: the world's weirdest sporting excuses

"Fortnite, that’s my competitor right now," declared New York Knicks coach David Fizdale in December. His team are bottom of the Eastern Conference, and while they've won 11 games this season... they have lost 47. Ouch. Fizdale repeated his concerns on Wednesday (after another loss, sorry Knicks fans), "I do get concerned with how much rest they get. How it affects reaction time and irritability, things like that." Player Mitchell Robinson has admitted his coach may have a point, "We’d be up all night to like three in the morning playing that game. We need our sleep, for our energy to get us up higher, and stuff like that. I see where he was coming from.”.