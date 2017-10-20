Orionid Meteor Shower: What is it and how can I see it?

PA Wire

One of Nature's biggest firework displays is taking place this weekend - the Orionid meteor shower.

Nasa describe the space-show as "one of the most beautiful meteor showers of the year".

With around 20 meteors zooming through the skies each hour, going at speeds of 148,000 miles per hour, the Orionids are one of the most impressive events in the sky's calendar.

This year, although the shower has been visible since early October, it is due to peak on the evening of Friday 20 October, continuing overnight into the early hours of Saturday 21 October.

So what exactly is it? And what's your best chance of seeing it? Don't worry - Newsround's got you covered.

What causes the Orionid meteor shower?

Luis Argerich/NASA This streak from the Orionids was taken from the Mercedes Observatory, Buenos Aires, Argentina. The dome of yellowish light is light pollution from the big city of Buenos Aires about 100km away

The Orionid meteor shower happens 60 miles up in space, when the Earth moves though a cloud of thousands and thousands of clumps of space rock.

These clumps of rock are actually bits left behind by the famous Halley's Comet, which is only visible from Earth about once every 75 years.

Digital Vision. The meteors that form the Orionids are leftovers from Halley's Comet. the comet was last visible from Earth in 1986 and won't return until 2061!

Looking to the sky from Earth, the meteors appear to come from the direction of the Orion constellation, which is how they got their name.

When space rocks hit the Moon, they make craters, but when they collide with Earth they burn up as they enter the atmosphere, giving them their bright lights.

The Met Office says "Orionid meteors are known to be very fast, travelling at around 41 miles per second and... with clear, dark skies you still have a good chance of spotting one with its persistent, long trail."

Getty Images You can see the Orion constellation in the top right of this picture taken in Portelet Bay, Jersey

Lots of astronomers are looking forward to the 2017 Orionids because the skies are due to be particularly dark and clear this year, which should make them easier to spot!

How can I see the Orionid Meteor Shower?

The best place to see the Orionid meteor shower (or any meteor shower for that matter), is somewhere dark, away from light pollution, and with the Moon out of your line of sight.

The less light there is around, the clearer the meteor shower will be.

NASA An Orionid meteor recorded by the NASA on top of Mt. Lemmon, Arizona

The best time to spot the meteors is right before dawn, so you might need to get up early and wrap up warm for the best view.

It's best to find a wide open space away from tall buildings or trees, and with as little light as possible.

The more of the sky you can see, the better.

You should be able to see Orionids with the naked eye, but depending on where you are, the sky may be blocked by the Moon, clouds or mist, so if you can get hold of a pair of binoculars that could help you out.

Good luck, meteor spotters!