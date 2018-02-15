play
Watch Newsround

Guns in the US: Kids tell us what they think

The rules about owning guns are very different in America than in the UK.

In Britain, you have to get permission from the police and go to a special shop to buy a gun.

In the United States, it's much easier and owning a gun is a big part of lots of people's lives.

But, some other people in the US think the laws should change to make owning guns harder.

Newsround decided to investigate, and BBC reporter Paul Blake went to meet two kids with different views..

