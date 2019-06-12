USA 13-0 win against Thailand and six other mega thrashings

One of the most famous thrashings EVER was suffered by Brazil at the World Cup in 2014, in Brazil. They'd got to the semi-final playing well, with loads of samba style. But then they crashed headfirst into Germany. Who embarrassed them. Badly. Germany were 5-0 up at half time and it ended 7-1 with Oscar getting his country's only goal. It was a truly shocking sporting occasion and fans all over the world couldn't believe what they were seeing...