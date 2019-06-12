USA 13-0 win against Thailand and six other mega thrashings
After USA beat Thailand 13-0 in the Women's World Cup, we take a look at some other big defeats.
The United States recorded the biggest ever victory in the Fifa Women's World Cup as they crushed Thailand 13-0. The 2015 winners were 3-0 up at half-time, scored four times in 10 minutes in the second half and then added six more goals in the last 16 minutes.
Getty Images
The defeat of Burton Albion by Manchester City by 9-0 is the heaviest League defeat by any side since Liverpool beat Fulham 10-0 back in September 1986.
Getty Images
One of the most famous thrashings EVER was suffered by Brazil at the World Cup in 2014, in Brazil. They'd got to the semi-final playing well, with loads of samba style. But then they crashed headfirst into Germany. Who embarrassed them. Badly. Germany were 5-0 up at half time and it ended 7-1 with Oscar getting his country's only goal. It was a truly shocking sporting occasion and fans all over the world couldn't believe what they were seeing...
Getty Images
For Brazil fans watching their HOME team at their HOME World Cup, it was a lot to deal with! Some handled it better than others...
Getty Images
Manchester United striker Andy Cole will have fond memories of Ipswich's visit to Old Trafford. In 1995 the Red Devils beat the Blues 9-0, a Premier League record. Ipswich were relegated that season and Man Utd lost the league title to Blackburn. Anyway, Andy Cole scored five goals in the match which only two other players have done...
Anton Want
... one of them is Jermain Defoe. He was playing for Tottenham Hotspur at the time as they welcomed visitors Wigan to White Hart Lane in London in 2009. Defoe scored five goals in the second half as Spurs won 9-1. Since then Defoe has scored over 100 league goals playing for Spurs, Toronto FC, Sunderland, Bournemouth and now Rangers.
Getty Images
These smiling guys are the first team at Pelileo Sporting Club. In May 2016 they beat Ecuadorian rivals Indi Native...wait for it... 44-1. We're not even joking: 44-1!! The only ray of light was that only 200 Indi Native fans were there to watch Pelileo's striker Ronny Medina scoring 18 goals. You'd think that was the record, wouldn't you? But because it was only Ecuador's third division, and not considered top-level football, the Guinness Book of Records awards the biggest thrashing ever to...
Supplied
...Arbroath Football Club. Don't be fooled by the media on the roof, the famous match took place way back in 1885 when they beat Bon Accord by 36-0. This photo was taken when they got a visit from Rangers in the Scottish Cup in 2012. Get this though, that wasn't the only high scoring game that historic day. Dundee Harp also beat Aberdeen Rovers 35-0 too. So close!