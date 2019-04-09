It's National Unicorn Day so what's the deal?

What’s four metres long, 2.5 metres high, weighs 3.5 tonnes and has a very big horn in the middle of its face? A really massive Siberian unicorn, that’s what. Researchers at the Natural History Museum say 'Siberian unicorns' were around before the Ice Age and lived at the same time as early humans around 35,000 years ago. As you can see it wasn't all rainbows and sparkles for this unicorn, the species is an ancestor of the modern-day rhinoceros, but was much bigger and heavier.