Guide: America and guns

After a serious incident at a school in Florida the debate about the gun laws in America is in the news once again.

At least 17 people have died and several other people have serious injuries.

A 19-year-old former pupil at the school near Miami has been arrested.

It is the sixth shooting this year at an American school which has hurt or killed students.

Many people have been expressing their deep shock and sadness at what has happened.

But one thing that many people are talking about after this incident, is the gun rules in America.

Berlin wall anniversary: Hear Günther's amazing story

Flooding affects north of England

When's the UK getting Disney+?

