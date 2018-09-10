'How my family marks Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur'

play
Jewish people all over the world are marking the start of the Jewish New Year.

Rosh Hashanah (09-11 September) marks the start of 10 days of repentance, which end with Yom Kippur (29-30 September).

Repentance means that it is a time to be sorry for things that you may have done wrong in the last year. People ask for God's forgiveness and make commitments to not doing those things again in the year ahead.

Watch the video to see what Charlie does with his family to mark Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.

