The third earthquake in four weeks has hit Mexico

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Hear how 12-year-old Sofia is helping people affected by the earthquake.

Rescuers are working hard to help people after three earthquakes in Mexico in the last four weeks.

The most damage was caused by the quake on Tuesday, it was a 7.1 magnitude quake which struck about 75 miles from Mexico City, one of the busiest cities in the world.

It brought down dozens of buildings and at least 305 people have died.

Thousands of volunteers, as well as the country's army and police, are working hard to help the people affected.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. People help out after Mexico earthquake

This part of the world is in an earthquake zone and is prone to disasters like this.