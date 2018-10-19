Usain Bolt and other stars who've switched sports

The champion sprinter Usain Bolt has turned down a 2 year football contract in Malta. He's currently playing in Australian. Here are some other stars who have switched sports.
Usain Bolt's agent says the former sprinter has turned down a two-year football contract from Valletta FC in Malta. Bolt is currently playing for the Central Coast Mariners, a team in Australia's A-League. He scored two goals in a pre-season friendly but has not been offered a contract.
Dame Sarah Storey has won more medals for Great Britain than any other female Paralympian. She's now known for her success in cycling but she actually started off as a swimmer.
Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff retired from cricket in 2010 having played a key role in England's Ashes victories in 2005 and 2009. In 2012, he made his professional boxing debut and he won the match! It was his only fight to date.
Olympic medal winning track cyclist Victoria Pendleton swapped riding bikes for horses to become an amateur jockey.
Former American basketball player Michael Jordan is one of the world's most famous sports people. After retiring in 1993 he had a brief spell playing baseball. He didn't quite match his success with the bat as he had on the basketball court... so he went back to the Chicago Bulls and won lots more NBA titles.
Sir Chris Hoy switched from cycling to motor racing. He added to his record list of achievements when he finished the world's most demanding motorsport endurance race, the Le Mans 24 Hours.