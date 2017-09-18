play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 14:15

Wayne Rooney guilty of drink-driving

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
WATCH: Martin reports on Wayne Rooney's drink-driving punishment

Former England captain Wayne Rooney has apologised after he admitted drinking and driving.

The Everton player was arrested when police stopped a car in Wilmslow, Cheshire, on 1 September.

Police used a special test called a breathalyser, which checks how much alcohol someone has had.

Officers found he was three times over the legal limit and shouldn't have been driving.

Wayne RooneyGetty Images
Not only will Wayne have to complete community service and pay a fine, Everton will fine him two weeks' wages as well

On Monday, a court banned Rooney from driving for two years and ordered him to do 100 hours of unpaid work in the community.

He was also told to pay £170 when he appeared at Stockport Magistrates' Court.

Rooney has said sorry and admitted what he'd done was "completely wrong".

"I have already said sorry to my family, my manager and chairman and everyone at Everton FC. Now I want to apologise to all the fans and everyone else who has followed and supported me throughout my career," he said in a statement.

What is drink driving?

Drink driving is when somebody drinks more alcohol than the law allows before driving.

Not only is it illegal for someone to drive a car after drinking too much, it is also very dangerous.

Alcohol - like beer or wine - makes it difficult for people to react quickly, meaning they are unsafe when driving a car.

More like this

HIGH - Earns his 116th cap in September 2016 to make him England's most-capped outfield player.
image

Wayne Rooney's highs and lows with England

Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney becomes second player to score 200 Premier League goals

Wayne Rooney
play
0:17

Wayne Rooney breaks goal scoring record

Top Stories

Overwatch League final

London Spitfire win Overwatch final

People queuing up to cast their vote

What's happening in Zimbabwe?

Geraint Thomas with the Welsh flag.

Geraint Thomas wins Tour de France

Newsround Home