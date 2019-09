You may have heard of an illness called dementia. It harms the brain, can make someone forget things and even change their behaviour.

But what's it like if someone in your family has the condition?

Newsround went to meet 7-year-old Devlin to find out.

If you are affected by the issues mentioned in this piece, take a look at the Alzheimer's Society for more information or reach out to Childline if you need any help or advice.