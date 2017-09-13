Comments: Who's your favourite Roald Dahl character?

Roald Dahl Foundation Matilda Wormwood loves to read different books

It's Roald Dahl Day today - a special event every year where the world celebrates the famous author and his classic books on his birthday.

He wrote more than 20 children's books, including Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, The BFG and Fantastic Mr Fox.

He also invented more than 500 new words and character names and more than 200 million copies of his books have been sold around the world.

We asked who is your favourite Roald Dahl character and why? Here are a selection of your comments.

Your comments

We like Charlie and the chocolate factory because he found the golden ticket!

Edmonton County Primary School

Our favorite book by Roald Dahl is Charlie and the chocolate factory, our favourite character in the story is Willy Wonka. We like him because he is funny, kind and careful. He saves both the Oompa Lumpas and he saves Charlie and his family. We also love Willy Wonkas fashion style especially his jacket.

Year 7, Hertfordshire

Verucca Salt from Charlie and the chocolate factory

Isabel, 8, Carlisle

Our favourite character is Augustust Gloop because he got stuck in the tube!

Watermore Primary School, Bristol

Danny Champion Of The world. As you read, you think there is something bad going to happen but it turns out that something good happens. He thinks he is tough but he is not.

Kayleigh, 10, Moray, Scotland

All Roald Dahl's books are great and some are funny. BFG is great because he has big ears. He has a potion that gives him wind! . He is a giant. He is actually cuddly and nice. The Twits are smelly and stinky. Matilda is cute and loving. Rory has the book at home and I've seen the film. Roald Dahl's books are adventurous and funny and he has inspired us all to read more books. Finally. Emma likes Fantastic Mr Fox because it is adventurous and exciting. Nearly all of us have a Roald Dahl book at home.

Primary Six, Pilmuir Primary, Scotland

We have been reading The Twits this week. Now we have finished the book, we can tell you that our favourite character is Mugglewump because he is so intelligent.

Our favourite part in the whole book is when the monkeys and birds take revenge and turn The Twit's home upside down. We laughed a lot!!

Springwood Schools, Waterlooville

Primary 4-7 favourite characters:

The BFG

Simone

Fantastic Mr Fox

Megan

The BFG

Alisers

Willy Wonka

Finn

Matilda

Alice

Spider from James and the Giant Peach

Eldar

Fantastic Mr Fox

Liam

Matilda

Sophie

Sandness Primary School, Shetland

My favourite is Willy Wonka because he is funny.

Jayden

My favourite character is Charlie Bucket because he has got the same name as me and he is a great character in the book.

Charlie

My favourite character is Matilda because she is really brave and really kind.

Laelah

I like Muggle Wump because he likes monkeys.

Dorian

I like Miss Trunchball because she is really funny.

Erin

I like Fantastic Mr Fox because he is amazing.

Mason

I like the BFG because he is big and he is funny.

Rubens

I like The Twits because they are so horrible.

Ryan

I like Danny Champion of the World because I call myself the champion of the world.

Lewis

I like the old lady in the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory book because she is funny and lies in bed all day.

Dominic

I like Sophie from the BFG because she is kind.

Ellah

I like Charlie in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory because if you were his friend you would get free chocolate bars.

Caleb

I like the BFG because you like his 'made up' words and because he is so tall.

Kai

Amy likes Sophie from the BFG because she is kind and a little adventurous.

Stobhill Primary School

My favourite character is The Enormous Crocodile.

Jack, 16, Shetland Islands, Scotland

My favourite is Matilda, because she has powers. If I had a power I would like to be able to fly. I would fly as high as possible…and visit the moon!

Kaitlyn, 11, Edinburgh, Scotland

I like the twits because they are smelly.

Louis, Liverpool, England

I like Matilda because she is caring, loving and sweet.

Daniel, Liverpool, England

I like Willy Wonka because he is funny.

Lewis, Liverpool, England

The BFG because out of all the giants he is the friendly one.

Bailey, Charlton, London

Matilda because she is really brave and clever.

Hope, Charlton, London

I love Charlie! He is my favourite character!

Joshua, 12, Lincolnshire

My favourite book is George's Marvellous Medicine.

Sean, Charlton, London

I like George from George's Marvellous Medicine because he helps his Nan and makes her go through the ceiling.

Chloe, Charlton, London

I like Fantastic Mr Fox because he is mysterious and does things without thinking.

Ben, Charlton, London

My favourite character is Mr Fox because he is the main character.

Allias, Charlton, London

I like the BFG because he is a good giant.

David, Liverpool, England

I like Danny because he finds pheasants.

Nathan, Liverpool, England

My favourite character is Charlie Bucket, because in all of the books he is mainly the most excited character out of them all.

Callum, 11, Edinburgh, Scotland

Our favourite Roald Dahl character is George from George's Marvellous Medicine. This is because he is very inventive and created an amazing potion to change his grumpy grandma. We are reading this story in our class at the moment. Another Roald Dahl book we like is Fantastic Mr Fox.

Class 5, Sunderland, England

I love The Twits because it's funny and they are always describing disgusting things!

Lleyton, 11, Edinburgh, Scotland

Our favourite character is the BFG. It is our book study this term and we think the BFG is funny and goofy.

Primary 4, Glengowan Primary, Scotland

My favourite Roald Dahl character is Fantastic Mr Fox beacause he really is fantastic

Liam, 6, United Kingdom

We really like loads of characters, but our favourite is Willy Wonka!

Class P7C, Portobello, Edinburgh

My favourite character is Matilda because she's very smart.

Jae, Bromley, England

I like the Twits, I find them hilarious! I also like Matilda because I think she's brave standing up to her father and she's very smart!

Freya, Prestwick, Scotland

My favourite character is Fantastic Mr Fox.

Jessica, London, England

We have been looking at Danny the Champion of the World this week, but secretly we rather like the BFG!

Year 6, Leftwich Primary School, Northwich

My favourite character is BFG because he is so big!

Ethan, 6, Hertfordshire

My favourite Roald Dahl character is Danny.

Lorna

My favourite character is Charlie Bucket because I love Charlie and the chocolate factory book and films.

Jake, 8, Hertfordshire

My favourite Roald Dahl character is willy wonka because it is about adventure and hope.

Muntas, 12, Birmingham

My favourite character is Willy Wonka from Charlie and the chocolate factory.

Finn, 9, Bristol

My favourite characters are Mr Twit and Mrs Twit because there's lots of disgusting adjectives in the book.

Grace, 7, Widnes

My favourite character is Willy Wonka from Charlie and the chocolate factory!

Finn, 9, Bristol

I like the character 'Matilda' because she likes reading books like me.

Harshada, 8, Darlington

My favourite character is the BFG because he is kind and funny. I like the movie too.

Tindra, 9, Stockholm, Sweden

I like Matilda in the book 'Matilda' because a character is a very kind and intelligent character.

Thuvaa, 12, Kingston

The BFG is our favourite character because he is goofy!

H3 Folkestone Academy

My favourite character is the BFG because he is big and strong. Like me!

Alexander, 9, Stockholm, Sweden

My favourite character is Willy Wonka.

Shane, 8, Gloucestershire

My favourite Roald Dahl is Matilda because she is smart and magical.

Anna, 10, Ayrshire

My favourite character is Matilda, and I like her because she loves books like me! My favourite book is the BFG along with the movie. They are both so good!

Shannon, 9, Coatbridge

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, he is funny and adventurous.

Aidian, 10, East Lothian

I love the twits because they are really funny and naughty with each other.

Olivia, 8, Warrington

My favourite character is Muggle-Wump because he is hilarious and my favourite book is the twits.

Craig