Company says it has made a new type of chocolate

Barry Callebaut Ruby chocolate on display with dark, milk and white chocolate

There's a new type of chocolate in town and it's called 'ruby', because of its reddish-pink colour.

Barry Callebaut, a company which makes chocolate and cocoa products, says it is not just a new flavour of chocolate but a whole new type.

The flavour and colour comes from the bean that it's made from: the ruby cocoa bean.

It's said to have a fruity taste but no berries or flavour are added.

Barry Callebaut Ruby chocolate is the newest type of chocolate after white chocolate was introduced 80 years ago

It's not in the shops yet but the inventors have big plans for this new type of sweet treat.

Peter Boone, Chief Innovation and Quality Officer, said he's looking forward to "making the new Ruby chocolate category available to chocolate manufacturers and consumers around the world".