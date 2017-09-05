Comments: X Factor - are you x-cited or over it?

X Factor is back on our screens and we asked you what you think about the show.

There have been a few changes, including a lower age limit for people who can apply.

But we're back to a previous panel of judges: Sharon Osbourne, Louis Walsh, Nicole Scherzinger and Simon Cowell.

So, is this series of X Factor going to be better, the best or would you rather watch something else?

This chat is now closed, here are some of your comments:

Your comments

I watched a bit on Saturday night and I still love it, in fact I'm going to keep watching it every single night it's on telly. I like Jack and Joel because they mashed up some awesome songs.

Joseph, 14, Northamptonshire

X Factor will never get old in my opinion. I think it has massively updated since last year and I'm looking forward to tonight's showing!

Scarlet, 12, Reading

I love the X Factor.

Lydia, 10, County Durham

I love the X Factor. I think it is a traditional show and should be on forever.

Maegan, 9, Rainham

I'm really excited for the X Factor because I love all the talent that's there in the singing!

Iris, 10, Somerset