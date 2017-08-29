play
Floodwaters keep rising in Houston

Floodwaters are continuing to rise in the US city of Houston, days after the area was hit by a devastating storm.

Local authorities are struggling to cope with the damage caused by Tropical Storm Harvey.

More than 30,000 people have been evacuated from their homes and weather forecasters are predicting the heavy rain will continue.

US President Donald Trump is on his way to see some of the areas affected by the most powerful storm to hit the state of Texas in 50 years.

Watch Jenny's report to find out more.

Floodwaters keep rising in Houston

