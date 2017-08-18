Former Strictly presenter Sir Bruce Forsyth has died

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Ricky looks back at Bruce Forsyth's life

One of television's biggest stars, Sir Bruce Forsyth, has died at the age of 89.

Sir Bruce began his career in showbusiness when he was aged just 14, becoming a household name for presenting shows such as the Generation Game and The Price is Right.

Most recently, he presented Strictly Come Dancing with Tess Daly from 2004 to 2014.

He was knighted in the Queen's Birthday Honours in 2011, becoming Sir Bruce Forsyth.

Sir Bruce had been unwell for some time and was in hospital earlier this year.

Tributes to Sir Bruce

Strictly Come Dancing presenter, Claudia Winkleman tweeted: "He was the King of TV, the Prince of performers and the most generous of people... all toe-tapping twinkle, all kindness, all love...."

Bruce's Strictly co-presenter Tess Daly said: "There are no words to describe how heartbroken I am to be told the saddest news, that my dear friend Sir Bruce Forsyth has passed away. From the moment we met, Bruce and I did nothing but laugh our way through a decade of working together on Strictly Come Dancing and I will never forget his generosity, his brilliant sense of humour and his drive to entertain the audiences he so loved."

Joe Sugg tweeted: "An Inspirational entertainer. You will be sadly missed Sir Bruce Forsyth RIP."

Former Strictly contestant Georgia May Foote tweeted this tribute: "Oh so sad to hear Sir Bruce Forsyth has passed away. An absolute legend. My thoughts are with his family."

CBBC Top Class presenter, Susan Calman, who will be on this year's Strictly wrote: "RIP Sir Bruce Forsyth. I always wanted to be be his favourite. He was mine."

Former Newsround Presenter and Strictly winner Ore Oduba said: "My hero, Sir Bruce Forsyth. Nobody did it better. RIP Brucie."

Shirley Ballas, who is joining the new series of Strictly as a judge, tweeted this tribute: "I was a huge fan of Sir Bruce Forsyth. As a little girl I would watch all his shows. I found him so loveable and funny. It's a sad day."

Strictly judge Bruno Tonioli tweeted: "So sad A new⭐️in heaven goodbye dear friend and national treasure #sirbruceforsyth I will forever treasure the fun time we had together ❤️"

Len Goodman, Strictly's former head judge, has remembered Sir Bruce: "He was so kind and encouraging to me, the other judges and all those involved in the show. I used to pop round to his dressing room and chat about stars he met. The truth is there was no one I mentioned he hadn't met. His work ethic, professionalism and charm will be with me forever. One of his catchphrases was 'you're my favourite'. Well, you were one of mine and the nation's favourites. Bruce, it was nice to see you, to see you, nice."