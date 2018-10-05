play
Last updated at 09:41

Big Ben: Everything you need to know in 60 seconds

Big Ben bonged last night for the first time since last New Year.

They were testing the bell ahead of Remembrance Sunday and New Year's Eve, when it is also planned to chime.

The Elizabeth Tower, home to the Great Clock and the Great Bell, is in the middle of conservation work, so Big Ben has been silenced, to make it safe for the people working on it.

The chimes will only sound on special occasions until the work is complete. Watch the video to find out more about the famous bell.

