Where does the rainbow flag come from?

On 7 July, people will be taking to the streets of London for the annual parade marking London's Pride festival.

The symbol for Pride is a rainbow flag and it is used to represent gay pride all over the world.

These festivals, which started with an event in London in 1972, celebrate the gay community and show support for equal rights for everyone.

The flag is flown in cities across the world and many people wear it as part of their outfits to show their support for the gay community.

Here, we take a look at where this iconic symbol came from.