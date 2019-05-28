Grealish's boots and other sporty lucky charms

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish's football shoes made headlines over the weekend after it was revealed that his tatty footwear was a lucky charm. But he's not the only sports star with a lucky routine.
Aston Villa certainly made headlines over the weekend, after securing promotion back up to the Premier League. But so too did captain Jack Grealish's boots, which looked like they'd certainly had a tough match. The reason? The 23-year-old player has been wearing the same pair of Nike Hypervenoms since the start of March when he came back from injury. He told Sky Sports: "I got a few goals and I got a few assists and thought these were my lucky boots, I had to keep them!" They obviously did the job. Will we see them next season? We'll have to wait and see.
Reuters
Tennis superstar Rafa Nadal has long been famous for the routines he carries out before and during matches. Most famous of them is the way he pulls his shorts from his bottom, plucks at his T-shirt shoulders then wipes his face before every serve. The Spaniard is currently chasing a record-extending 12th title at Roland Garros in the French Open. We wonder if these lucky moves will come in handy?
Getty Images
Keeping with tennis and another player who is apparently superstitious is US player Serena Williams. The 23-time Grand Slam champion especially likes to wear lucky socks and, believe it or not, reports suggest that she doesn't wash or change her match socks at all until each tournament is over! Phew-wee!! She has just won her French Open first round, so we'll be keeping an eye (and nose?!) on those socks as the tournament goes on.
Getty Images
"Mirror, mirror on the wall, who is the fairest of them all?" Well, according to Wayne Rooney's book, from the time he played at Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo had loads of pre-match rituals. But one you may or may not be surprised about was that he'd stare at himself in the mirror for ages - getting himself pumped up and ready for action!
Getty Images
Back to tennis and men's world number one Novak Djokovic comes bouncing into the list with his habit of bounce, bounce, bouncing the ball loads of times before he serves. Sometimes he does it 30 times! He says: "On the important points, I try to focus more and with that focus comes the ball bouncing... I'm not trying to irritate anybody, just trying to focus." Like Nadal, he has sailed through to the next round of the French Open. A victory would see him hold all four Grand Slam titles for the second time in his career. You best get bouncing then, Novak!
Getty Images
No one has won more Olympic medals than Michael Phelps - 23 of them golds. So what's his secret, could it be his pre-race ritual? Well, he certainly had one that seemed to do the trick. He'd walk poolside listening to certain music on his headphones, then he'd take them off and spin his arms round three times. Not twice, not four times, but always three. We're pretty certain it takes *slightly* more than that to become an Olympian of his standard, but it seems his little routine helped!
Getty Images
And one more back on the tennis court. Goran Ivanisevic is one of the most popular Wimbledon winners ever because he was always such good fun on court. When he won in 2004, he said part of it was because he relaxed after every match by watching Tellytubbies! Eh-oh!