Grealish's boots and other sporty lucky charms

Back to tennis and men's world number one Novak Djokovic comes bouncing into the list with his habit of bounce, bounce, bouncing the ball loads of times before he serves. Sometimes he does it 30 times! He says: "On the important points, I try to focus more and with that focus comes the ball bouncing... I'm not trying to irritate anybody, just trying to focus." Like Nadal, he has sailed through to the next round of the French Open. A victory would see him hold all four Grand Slam titles for the second time in his career. You best get bouncing then, Novak!