The Lion King: What do we know about the new Disney movie?

The trailer for new live action film The Lion King is out and fans are getting very excited for the movie's release next year.

The original Lion King was released in 1994 and was one of the biggest animated films of all time.

In July 2019, the live-action version will hit our cinema screens - 25 years after the original.

So what do we know about the new film?

Who will play the characters?

Partners James Earl Jones (left) will play Mufasa again and Donald Glover (right) is going to play the lead role of Simba.

There's a star-studded cast - actor Donald Glover is the voice of future king Simba.

Superstar singer Beyonce is voice of Nala - the lioness who befriends Simba as a young cub, and later becomes his partner as he fights against his evil uncle Scar.

And James Earl Jones, who was the voice of Simba's dad Mufasa in the animated film, takes on the role again in the live action version.

Beyonce will voice Nala in the new film

Chiwetel Ejiofor will take on the role of Scar with John Kani as the wise baboon Rafiki.

Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen will play lovable meerkat and warthog duo Timon and Pumbaa.

American TV presenter John Oliver will be the voice of Zazu, the red-billed hornbill played by Mr Bean actor Rowan Atkinson in the original film.

Alfre Woodard will play Simba's mother Sarabi, while JD McCrary and Shahadi Wright Joseph will be the young Simba and young Nala.

What songs will be in it?

Getty Images The Lion King was turned into a stage musical in 1997

Lovers of the original songs, like 'I Just Can't Wait To Be King' and 'Circle of Life', will be pleased to hear that the new film will include songs from the original film.

John Faveau, who directed the recent remake of The Jungle Book, will be directing the film.

Getty Images Jon Favreau, who directed The Jungle Book, will be behind the new film

The Lion King was the first Disney animated film to feature a completely original storyline - that is, one that was not adapted from a pre-existing story.

The film was also turned into theatre show and was a huge success.

The Lion King isn't the only live action Disney remake that will be released next year - other movies include Dumbo and Aladdin.