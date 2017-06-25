play
Anne Frank: "She was so positive"

It's 70 years since Anne Frank's diary was published.

Anne was a Jewish victim of the Holocaust.

Her diary, which she nicknamed 'Kitty' is a very famous record of her experiences during World War II.

Anne wrote about how she and her family lived in a secret hidden attic in the Netherlands to help them hide from the Nazis.

We spoke to a group of girls who have read Anne's diary, and they said that Anne's optimism and positivity was very relatable and inspiring.

Take a look to find out more...

