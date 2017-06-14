play
Watch Newsround

Big fire breaks out in London tower block

A big fire has broken out at a London tower block.

The fire started just before one o'clock in the morning.

Emergency services arrived at the scene within six minutes, with 40 fire engines, and 200 firefighters coming, to help get people out to safety, and get the fire under control.

The London Fire Brigade said they were able to rescue lots of people but sadly some have died and more than 70 people have been taken to hospital.

Ayshah has this report.

If this, or anything else in the news upsets you, click here for advice.

