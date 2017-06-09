play
General election: Update from Downing Street

Adults in the UK have voted in the general election - and the results are in.

Nobody has won enough MPs in Parliament to automatically be in charge of the next UK government.

So Prime Minister Theresa May is hoping that she can work with another political party called the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) in order to form the next government.

Journalists from all over the world are gathered outside the Prime Minister's home in Downing Street while they wait to hear what will happen - and Ricky is there with them.

To follow what will happen, click here for all of the latest updates throughout the day.

General election: Update from Downing Street

