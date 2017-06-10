play
Why the DUP are Theresa May's power up

The General Election in the UK ended in a something called a hung Parliament.

That's because the Conservative party - which is Prime Minister Theresa May's party - won more Members of Parliament than any other party, but they didn't win more than half the total number of MPs, which is what they needed to do in order to automatically stay in power.

However Theresa May will stay on as Prime Minister for now, after agreeing with a smaller party called the Democratic Unionist Party to work together to form a government.

Watch to find out what she'll need in the race....

