General election: It's time for dogs at polling stations
Adults all over the UK are heading to polling stations today to vote in the general election. Many of them are taking along their furry friends, so let's have a look at some cute snaps of dogs patiently waiting outside while adults cast their votes...
This well-behaved corgi is posing beautifully for his polling station piccie!
Twitter/nanna_sally
Mind out the way, Freya, or else people might miss the polling station sign!
Twitter/donuts_uk
Ted looks delighted to be having a lie-down while his owner went to vote.
Wolfie looks incredibly pleased to be at a polling station this morning!
Twitter/kforhee
Elmo has got very dressed up for the occasion. Doesn't he look smart!
Twittter/OxbridgeHome
This looks like a seriously good selfie of Lotte waiting patiently outside a polling station this morning.
Twitter/molbobolly
This pointer looks like he's keeping everything running very smoothly.
Twitter/RunPrimal
This cheeky dog couldn't resist the opportunity to stick their tongue out for this snap!
Twitter/Rainhatcollectn
There's quite a get-together going on at this particular polling station! "Why aren't we on a walk though?!"