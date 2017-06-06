play
How do candidates win votes?

Hacker has been finding out what it takes to become a Member of Parliament - including how to convince people to vote for you.

Can he get people to support the Meat Paste Party?

In the run-up to a general election, MP candidates go out to meet members of the public and speak to them about their ideas. By doing this, they hope to persuade them to vote for them.

Hacker went out knocking on doors with Edwina Currie, who used to be an MP, to learn more about how to win votes. He also put his ideas to a group of children to see what they thought.

Watch the video to find out how he got on and click here to learn more about what it takes to become an MP.

