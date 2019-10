You may be used to seeing Hacker hanging out on CBBC. But he's been busy recently finding out about another job...

Hacker has been looking into what it takes to become a Member of Parliament (MP).

He went to meet Alan Johnson, who used to be an MP, to find out more about what life is like inside Parliament, where MPs work once they've been elected.

Watch the video and click here to find out more about how Hacker got on with his journey into politics.