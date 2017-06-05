Last night some of the biggest pop stars on the planet came together in Manchester.

They wanted to honour the victims of the attacks at an Ariana Grande concert that happened two weeks ago.

The singer was joined by stars like Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Miley Cyrus for the emotional concert at Manchester's Old Trafford cricket ground.

Ariana paid tribute to the victims of the attack, as well as the people of Manchester.

She told the crowd: "I want to thank you for coming together and being so loving and strong and unified."

Martin was there to speak to some of the kids who had come to show their support.