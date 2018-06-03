London Bridge attack: What happened?

On 3 June 2017 there was a terror attack at London Bridge, in the south-east of the city.

Eight people died and 48 people were injured.

A white van hit pedestrians on London Bridge at about 10pm on the 3 June, then three men got out and attacked people in nearby Borough Market.

Police were there within a few minutes and the three men believed to be responsible for the attack were killed by the police.

Dozens of emergency service workers were sent to the scene and the injured were treated in five London hospitals.

London's mayor, Sadiq Khan, said it was "a deliberate and cowardly attack on innocent Londoners", but the capital remained the "safest global city" and Londoners would not be cowed by terrorism.